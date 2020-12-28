Killeen police have arrested six adult suspects and a juvenile in connection with three gang-related shootings over the weekend, including one on Sunday that sent three individuals to the hospital.
At 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Alma Drive in response to a reported shooting, according to a KPD news release. Upon arrival, the officers found three 18-year-old males with gunshot wounds. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, at which time the victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, all in stable condition.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the three 18-year-old males were sitting inside a parked gold Mercedes sedan on Alma Drive when a SUV, unknown color, drove by and fired gunshots toward the vehicle,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release.
Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division identified the subjects involved to be gang-affiliated with Young Paper Chasers (YPC) and K-Town Mafia (KTM). One juvenile and six adults were located and arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting on Alma Drive, the release stated.
During the investigation, detectives recovered seven firearms and narcotics in wholesale amounts. Some of the suspects also had outstanding warrants. Charges they could be facing include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and various weapon and drug-related charges, the KPD release said.
While arrests have been made, these shootings are still being investigated. Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to call the police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.