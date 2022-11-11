Police are asking for help in finding a man last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue in Killeen.
Posted on the Killeen Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, officials did not say when Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen.
Mildred Avenue is between West Stan Schlueter Loop and Elms Road, near Iduma Park, in west Killeen.
Anyone with information on Hudgeons’s whereabouts are asked to call KPD at 254-501-8830.
Staff Report
