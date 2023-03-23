The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in locating a “person of interest” in relation to a shooting.
According to a KPD social media post, a man shot at a vehicle with three passengers — two adults and an infant — around 7:45 p.m. March 17 near the intersection of North 38th Street and Atkinson Avenue. Although no one in the vehicle was injured, police would like to locate the man identified as a person of interest in the case. Police describe him as a Black man with dreadlock hairstyle and he appears to be in his mid-20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.