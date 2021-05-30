The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that happened at a local business last week.
It happened on May 27 around 8:37 a.m. at the Fast Times Convenience store located at 3300 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Police said in a Facebook post a man wearing a Halloween style mask entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee, while demanding money.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash,according to police.
The suspect is described as a light complected or Hispanic male. Police said he’s around 6 feet tall, was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. The suspect also has a tattoo on the top of his right hand.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.