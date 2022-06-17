The Killeen Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a local missing woman.
The woman is 23-year-old Chazity Diana Arthur who has been reported as a missing person on June 11 earlier this year. Chazity was last seen by her relatives on June 2, according to a social media post from KPD on Thursday.
Comments on the post say multiple residents have seen Arthur in the Killeen-Fort Hood area since she was reported missing but are unable to locate her now.
“If anyone has any information on Chazity’s whereabouts, please contact the police department at 254-501-8800,” the post said.
