A Killeen police cadet waits for the "go-ahead" during emergency-driving training at the Killeen Special Events Center on Thursday. A trainee waits for the instructors to give the signal to begin driving through the obstacle course of cones in the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center Thursday morning.
With tires screeching and instructors yelling, more than a dozen cadets from the Killeen Police Department on Thursday received training on how to operate patrol vehicles in emergency situations.
“This course is teaching cadets how to operate the vehicle — turning, braking, decision-making,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “They have to learn how to maneuver the vehicle.”
The simulated course in the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center involved testing areas on opposite sides of the property. In one, the cadets were required to reach a top speed of 50 mph before braking suddenly and turning their vehicles slightly to the left to avoid hitting four cones — the indicated stopping point.
In the other exercise, the cadets reached a top speed of 40 mph while maneuvering through a meandering section of cones without hitting them or braking.
Hitting cones during either exercise was a penalty, Miramontez said. They used Chevrolet Tahoes and Ford Interceptors in the training.
“It is part of the curriculum for the (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement) requirements, The cadets started training on May 9, and it lasts approximately six to seven months. Graduation is scheduled for Dec. 16,” she said.
In addition to three days of hands-on training, the cadets are required to complete 40 hours of classroom instruction.
“Once the cadets graduate, they will be assigned to patrol,” Miramontez said.
KPD employs 129 uniformed patrol officers. That department has 18 vacancies, Miramontez said.
Peace officers receive licensing and certification through TCOLE.
