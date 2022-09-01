With tires screeching and instructors yelling, more than a dozen cadets from the Killeen Police Department on Thursday received training on how to operate patrol vehicles in emergency situations.

A Killeen police cadet taps a cone during emergency-driving training at the Killeen Special Events Center on Thursday.

“This course is teaching cadets how to operate the vehicle — turning, braking, decision-making,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “They have to learn how to maneuver the vehicle.”

A Killeen police cadet waits for the "go-ahead" during emergency-driving training at the Killeen Special Events Center on Thursday. A trainee waits for the instructors to give the signal to begin driving through the obstacle course of cones in the parking lot of the Killeen Special Events Center Thursday morning.
Instructors offer advice to Killeen police cadets before starting emergency-driving training at the Killeen Special Events Center on Thursday.

