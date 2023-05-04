City Council members had the opportunity to meet the city manager’s pick for Killeen police chief, Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr., during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The council seemed to be in positive spirits as a city staff member prepared to introduce Lopez.
“The moment we have been waiting for,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said happily.
After a short presentation by Human Resources Director Eva Bark, Lopez, 57, got up to greet the council.
“I want to say thank you all for even considering me for this position,” Lopez said. “It is an honor and I look forward to hopefully getting approved next week so I can start the hard work of working with this administration, community and the Killeen Police Department to make this community safer.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said this was the first time he was able to meet Lopez, though he tried to introduce himself at a candidate meet and greet with the five finalists in April.
“I came out to the meet and greet, but people were congregated around you so much — which is an impression of how impressive you are and your resume speaks to that as well,” he said.
Wilkerson asked Lopez how familiar he was with the Killeen area.
Lopez explained that he left active-duty service in the Army and moved to Houston in 1987 which surprised Wilkerson, who wasn’t aware Lopez was a soldier.
“You were in the Army? Man you don’t look old enough,” Wilkerson joked.
Lopez continued to say that he was in the reserves until 2011 and would often visit Fort Hood for summer camps.
“After 9/11 they deployed us to Fort Hood — the 321st, my battalion in Austin — we were stationed at Fort Hood for a year, so I have a lot of experience with the Killeen community,” Lopez said.
According to Lopez’s resume, he was a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the U.S. Army and served from 1984 to 2011, which adds up to 27 years with the Army.
Wilkerson then also asked if he was familiar with how the city has evolved, to which Lopez responded that he hasn’t been back to the Killeen area since 2011, but he has been doing a lot of research on the city since applying for the position.
“Throughout my research I have noticed there have been a lot of great improvements, especially between the city and Fort Hood. It is important that we work with the military to make sure our military members are served.”
Wilkerson’s last question for Lopez was what he thought his greatest challenge would be.
“During the talk with the community, that was when my eyes really got opened,” Lopez explained. “I thought it would be more on violent crime, but what I heard more from the citizens and other panelists was gang violence and narcotics activity as well as a few social issues.”
“It is a pleasure to finally meet you and your lovely wife and thank you for considering Killeen to be a place you call home,” Wilkerson said.
Councilman Michael Boyd was next to speak and he recounted speaking with Lopez during the meet and greet.
“We had a good conversation. We talked about gang violence, police presence, crime solutions, and council safety during the meetings ... I do look forward to your appointment,” Boyd said.
Councilman Jose Segarra also offered well-wishes to Lopez.
“I just want to say congratulations and we are all very impressed as a community with your resume. I just want to warn you that expectation is pretty high,” Segarra said. “The standard has been set here and all I’ve heard from the community are how excited they are that you’ve taken on this responsibility.”
Segarra said that he is aware of how stressful the job of police chief is and that after being a part of a few hiring processes for past police chiefs, he believes Lopez’s was the smoothest process he has seen to date.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez echoed the positive statements of the other council members.
“Just to let you know, I got to talk to my constituents in District 1 and they were so excited about you and this position ... It is not just us; the whole community is excited about the potential you bring,” She said.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb also offered her congratulations and said that if there was anything Lopez ever needed, he could turn to the council for support.
Councilman Riakos Adams joked that his constituents told him the council better approve Lopez and not “mess this up.”
Lastly, Councilman Ramon Alvarez spoke about how proud he was of Lopez.
“I’m excited to see Killeen’s first Latino police chief, at least to my knowledge. I was born and raised here in Killeen, so I think this would be a great place for you and your family. Like Mrs. Cobb said, if there is anything we can do to make this transition smoother, don’t hesitate to reach out,” he said.
After everything was said and done, each council member appeared to be favorable toward appointing Lopez as chief of police.
Nash-King gave her closing statements and told Lopez “It’s not how long you will be here; it is the impact you will leave here.”
“You have a great team who will support you and this council as a whole, we support you,” she said.
A presentation given to the council on Lopez’s professional background stated that Lopez has an extensive career having served in law enforcement for 35 years.
Lopez started his law enforcement career in 1987 as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Corrections. He later served as a deputy jailer in 1990 and joined the Houston Police Department in May 1991 and worked his way up to assistant chief, the presentation said.
For the past two years, Lopez has served as the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District.
Lopez’s resume includes everything from working as a police officer for the first Gang Task Unit at the North Division for the Houston Police Department, to being an officer in the Narcotics Division, Patrol Sergeant in the Jail Division and Internal Affairs Division, Lieutenant for the Tactical Unit, Robbery Division and Internal Affairs, as well as the Gang Division Commander, before becoming Assistant Police Chief for Patrol Region 1 for the Houston Police Department.
He holds a Master of Arts in Criminology from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University.
City staff and KPD both confirmed Thursday that Lopez would be the City of Killeen’s first Latino police chief.
Lopez’ salary in the conditional offer of employment is $190,000 per year.
He would be replacing Charles Kimble, who retired from the position on Jan. 27, but has maintained the role of interim police chief since Feb. 13, with a contract that lasts up to 12 weeks.
Lopez’s prospective start date would be June 5 if the council approves his employment during the May 9 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.