Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble is being considered for a job 2,000 miles away in Washington state.
According to the King County Sheriff’s Department website, Kimble is one of three candidates for the sheriff position in King County, Washington, a county with a population of 2.2 million people including the city of Seattle.
“From October 2021 through March 2022, King County conducted a nationwide search and recruitment to identify the most qualified candidates to become the next Sheriff of King County,” according to the King County Sheriff Department’s website.
Kimble is up against Patti Cole-Tindall, the King County’s interim sheriff, and Maj. Reginald Moorman of the Atlanta Police Department. The three will be a part of public forums in relation to the open job later this month.
According to Kimble’s bio, “when Chief Kimble arrived in Killeen, through his leadership and reorganization of the police department, part 1 crimes in the city (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and auto thefts) have decreased over 30% in 2018.”
Kimble, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career in law enforcement with the Milwaukee Police Department where he served as a police officer from 1992 to 1995.
The current KPD police chief has been with the department since his selection in 2017.
When asked for comment Friday, KPD Commander Ronnie Supak said, "Chief Kimble is unavailable for comment at this time. The PD as well, has no comment at this time."
KDD reported the following:
After careful review and study, Kimball has FAILED to perform up to his own expectation. Crime in Killeen is raging, Murders are soaring, and domestic violence has become a pandemic, even infecting KPD.
The wise elders hired Kimball, after an "exhaustive" search. Rejoice in knowing that King County appears much smarter, and won't be offering Kimball the High Sheriff position anytime soon.
