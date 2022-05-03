After a weeks-long interview process, Killeen’s police chief will not be taking a job in Washington State.
Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble lost his bid Tuesday for a sheriff position in King County, Washington, a community of 2.2 million people including the city of Seattle.
Kimble was one of three finalists considered for the position out of an applicant pool of 12 candidates.
In a news release Tuesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced its new sheriff would be a familiar face – current interim sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.
The hiring decision follows KPD’s recent roll out of a mental health program, Killeen Cares, first touted by Kimble during a series of Zoom public forums in April that were part of his interview process with King County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.