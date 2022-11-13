LOCAL GOVERNMENT

After voters in Killeen approved a measure to decriminalize possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana on Tuesday, enforcement of that section of the Texas Controlled Substances Act has ended inside the city limits.

“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” according to a “special order” issued by Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble on Thursday. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”

