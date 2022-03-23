In a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Killeen police officers conducted a railroad safety detail at the tracks located on State Highway 195 (Fort Hood Street).
According to the press release, officers from the Traffic Unit with assistance of Days B squad, they conducted a railroad detail on Tuesday due to recent concerns from the public and the media.
Their focus was to bring awareness to the community about railroad crossing and safety.
Between the times of 10 a.m. and noon, the officers reported that the following violations occurred:
35 citations for Stopped on the Tracks
1 citation for No Driver’s License
Traffic officers also monitored the railroad track area near Killeen High School and did not observe any violations for trespassing on railroad property.
