As Killeen City Council members decide whether to adopt an ordinance decriminalizing misdemeanor possession of marijuana or send that initiative to voters in November, data provided by the Killeen Police Department shows that arrests of Black defendants are disproportionate to other demographics.
A request for comment from Chief Charles Kimble through spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez was not returned.
The total number of marijuana arrests in Killeen from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, was 730. Of those, 106 are Black women and 443 are Black men, according to Killeen data. That accounts for 76% of all arrests.
From Jan. 1, 2021, to May 4, 2021, the total number of marijuana arrests was 136. Of those, 25 are Black women and 80 are Black men. And that accounts for 77% of all arrests.
Over both time periods, the total number of arrests for Blacks was 866, or 75.5% of all arrests.
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, when Killeen City Council members will entertain comments from residents on a draft ordinance that requires the city’s “police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses” except in limited circumstances.
Also in June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary, Renae Eze, said in an email that state jails should not be full of defendants charged with misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
“Gov. Abbott believes that prison and jail is a place for dangerous criminals who may harm others, and possession of a small amount of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with.”
The Killeen ordinance would apply to possession of marijuana in amounts less than 4 ounces.
“We know usage of cannabis is roughly the same across all demographics, but to date, we have had no explanation of why (Killeen police) target Black and Brown residents for enforcement,” Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas has told the newspaper. “A public information request revealed that Black Killeen residents — about 40% of the population — account for nearly 80% of all arrests for misdemeanor possession.”
In Killeen, a city of about 156,000 residents, 42% are white, followed by 40% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Of the 730 total marijuana arrests from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, 42 are white women, and 129 are white men — 23% of all arrests. Of the 136 total number of arrests from Jan. 1, 2020, to May 4, 2021, 11 are white women and 19 are white men — 22% of all arrests.
Over both time periods, the total number of arrests for whites was 201, or 23% of all arrests.
The data was originally requested from the city by decriminalization proponent. Louie Minor, a Killeen businessman and candidate for Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner, Minor forwarded the data he received to the Herald, and city officials verified it was correct.
Ground Game Texas is leading decriminalization efforts in Killeen, as well as in Harker Heights, where it collected enough signatures for a ballot measure in November. That organization has done the same in San Marcos and Austin, with voters of the latter city having approved a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana.
And advocates for decriminalization have also gathered enough signatures in Denton and Elgin for ordinance adoption or ballot initiatives.
