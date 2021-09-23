Officers with the Killeen Police Department could soon be equipped with new Taser equipment, along with more sophisticated means of training with them.
During a Killeen City Council workshop meeting Tuesday night, Killeen Police Chief Chuck Kimble gave a presentation explaining the new high tech equipment, which would replace a five-year agreement that is coming to an end.
Currently, certified KPD officers are equipped with Taser model X26Ps, which according to Kimble, is nearing the end of its product life. The current product’s purchase plan is ending this year, as well as additional accessories that come with it.
With the plan coming to a close, Kimble said the department is eyeing a 10-year purchase plan with Axon — the company that makes the Tasers — to supply the department with the more efficient “Taser 7,” along with relevant Taser training equipment. This includes a virtual reality training platform, which uses live actors. Some of the scenarios include de-escalation and post-critical incident stress mitigation, according to the presentation.
Kimble said the Tasers would highly benefit the department due to its location in a veteran community where de-escalation related to incidents involving PTSD or other mental health crisis would be needed.
The purchase plan would not exceed $170,000 annually. It would supply more than 200 Taser 7s and seven spares, according to a representative from Axon. After five years, around 200 more would be given to the department. The police department has budgeted funds for the expense, the presentation indicated Tuesday.
Right now, the department spends nearly $90,000 annually to cover the cost of the Taser program, according to Kimble, plus another $60,000 to cover what the current purchase plan does not. These include the purchase of the Taser units themselves, cartridges, batteries and related accessories and training.
The new Taser 7 also has more enhanced and specific abilities that Kimble said targets the force’s current needs. It has a two-cartridge capability, which Kimble said allows for a second chance to use a non-lethal force option. It is also more accurate and has a button for a warning arc separate from the trigger.
Kimble said Taser-certified officers would undergo eight hours of training and go through annual recertification. It also includes a master training feature, which allows for those who train other officers how to use Tasers to further their own knowledge.
