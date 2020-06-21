By Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
As nationwide calls for police reform continue, a recently filed lawsuit is bringing attention to Killeen Police Department’s use of no-knock warrants. And while the outcome of that lawsuit — filed last month by the family of a Killeen man killed in a no-knock raid — has yet to be determined, KPD has a history of winning lawsuits filed in the last two decades.
The Killeen Police Department has prevailed in nine out of 10 federal lawsuits against it in the past 23 years, according to court documents.
The department has been sued by nine individuals; one person filed two lawsuits in the same year filed since 1997 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco.
The 10th lawsuit was filed just over two weeks ago, on May 27, by the family of a Killeen man killed during a no-knock warrant at his house. The family accuses KPD officers of using excessive force and then conspiring to cover up their acts.
As of Friday, the city had not filed a response to the complaint filed by James Scott Reed’s mother, Dianne Reed Bright, in that same federal court. The lawsuit names the City of Killeen and four individual officers.
The official summons of all defendants was filed with the court on June 17, court records show. Defendants then have 21 days to file an answer or motion with the court, according to the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12.
Federal Judge Jeffrey C. Manske has been assigned to hear the case.
The department has faced a variety of accusations in the past and each of the complaints ultimately was dismissed by federal judges.
The Reed lawsuit is the only one in progress.
“Police departments are sued quite often, but they often prevail,” said Meagan Harding, senior Texas Civil Rights Project attorney in its Criminal Injustice Reform Program.
She spoke with the Herald about the topic of federal lawsuits against police departments in general, not specifically about KPD. The Herald made several inquiries with attorneys experienced in federal civil litigation involving police departments.
The most recently ended lawsuit against KPD was resolved May 29 with the judge dismissing the claim without prejudice. George Stanberry, who is an inmate with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, claimed that Killeen police officers beat him during an arrest on May 18, 2017, and put him into a coma, according to his complaint filed on March 23.
Federal Judge Alan Albright asked Stanberry for more details and to either pay a $400 filing fee or apply for indigent status to have a one-time fee of $50 deducted from his prison account.
“To date, Plaintiff has not responded to any of the court’s orders,” according to the court’s order of dismissal May 29.
Stanberry’s criminal convictions all have stemmed from Copperas Cove Police Department arrests in 2017 and 2018, but none of the arrests were in May 2017.
He has been convicted of felony burglary of a habitation, two misdemeanor charges of theft, and a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest and detention, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s database of criminal conviction records.
Records show that on April 11, 2018, he was sentenced in a Coryell County court to 10 years in prison on the burglary charge.
Why do police prevail?
Harding said that one of the main reasons police departments so often prevail is because of the inherent challenges faced by inmates as they navigate the unfamiliar terrain of the legal system.
Some of the complaints are hand-written.
Of the complaints that the Herald examined, four were handwritten.
“I continue to remain impressed by what people who are incarcerated are able to overcome,” Harding said. “I’ve seen some really impressive legal challenges to unconstitutional practices that they’ve endured. They often do a really good job of articulating what is happening to them.”
She said that oftentimes, inmates use their allotted library time to read law books and then translate that into complaints.
“Often they’ll get together in a group with another incarcerated person who is a little more experienced with navigating some of the legal issues,” Harding said. “The Prisoner’s Law Handbook also is available for them.”
Harding said that inmates often have limited access to resources from behind bars, and they usually do not have legal counsel to guide the way.
None of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits that the Herald examined had an attorney of record, with the Reed lawsuit being the one exception.
“You’re representing yourself in a system that’s designed to be overly complicated, because that can discourage people from actively trying to protect themselves,” Harding said.
She mentioned the 1996 Prison Litigation Reform Act, which says, in order to file a federal lawsuit, “a prisoner must first exhaust every internal remedy that the corrections department provides,” Harding said. “This makes it extremely hard for people who are experiencing harm to get relief quickly.”
2019 lawsuits
Two lawsuits involving KPD were resolved in 2019.
Thomas Meyers sued KPD and three officers. He claimed that a KPD officer shot through his bedroom door without announcing himself and then two other officers filed a false report in the matter, according to Meyers’ complaint filed on June 26, 2017.
Meyers claimed that after they arrived at his residence on a domestic violence call Jan. 16, 2017, an officer shot through the bedroom door of the residence several times, striking Meyers, who had to be treated at the hospital. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In its motion to dismiss on May 22, 2019, KPD disputed that account of events.
KPD said that the victim called police and said that Meyers had threatened to kill her and that he could be armed with a gun or knife. At one point, one of the officers said he observed Meyers approaching with a handgun and that he disobeyed the officer’s orders.
KPD said that the officer only fired his weapon when Meyers began trying to kick a bedroom door down while still armed with the weapon, according to their motion.
Judge Albright effectively dismissed the Meyers case on Aug. 15, 2019, when he granted the department’s motion to dismiss. No other explanation was given by the judge in court documents.
Another lawsuit filed against KPD, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and an individual officer was resolved last year.
Gordon Nathaniel Robert Ridley filed his complaint on Oct. 30, 2017. In his complaint, he claimed that on Aug. 24, 2017, he was physically assaulted by a KPD officer and that drugs were planted on him, leading to a claim for wrongful arrest and incarceration.
Ridley claimed that police arrived at his home in the 1300 block of Flynn Drive because a man and woman were fighting outside.
Ridley, who said he is African-American, said he was asleep at the time of the fight and that officers were not given permission to enter his residence.
“When I made contact with them, I was slammed on the ground, handcuffed (and) searched with all my pockets emptied on front of the police vehicle,” Ridley said in his complaint. He asked for charges to be dismissed and for $45,000 for loss of income and belongings and $25,000 for pain and suffering after he said he sustained damage to the back of his head.
KPD filed its motion to dismiss based on a lack of facts in the claim. “Plaintiff has not alleged any facts or circumstances of the entry into his house to support his conclusory allegation that such entry was unlawful ... or to show that any force used was excessive,” according to the July 6, 2018 motion.
The Ridley case was dismissed by Federal Judge Robert Pittman on Sept. 17, 2018. Ridley appealed and his appeal was dismissed on Jan. 23, 2019, according to the clerk’s office at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Judicial District.
Other past lawsuits
Another lawsuit dragged on for four years, with 88 motions, orders and letters included in the court’s public records.
A federal inmate, Patrick Alexander Jones, sued KPD along with state and federal agencies including the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety, on June 10, 2005. At different times, two judges heard the case, which later was appealed and denied by the Fifth Circuit on Oct. 30, 2008.
Jones said that KPD violated the Freedom of Information Act when it refused to give him information related to his own records with the department.
“Plaintiff has ignored the fact that there is an exception in the Public Information Act (that) permits a governmental body not to comply with a request for information from an inmate,” according to the City of Killeen’s motion to dismiss on Oct. 13, 2006.
Judge Walter S. Smith dismissed the claim against KPD on Dec. 10, 2007.
In another suit, KPD was one of 23 defendants. Charlie Ray Rumph, of Rosebud, demanded $1.3 million in his federal civil rights claim. He filed his suit on Sept. 8, 2004. It was dismissed less than a year later, on May 19, 2005. KPD was one of a host of defendants in the case, which also included Bell and Falls counties, the Falls County Jail, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Bank, Groesbeck County Jail, DPS, and 15 individuals, including the editor of the Rosebud newspaper.
In his 36-page, handwritten complaint, Rumph alleged that he was discriminated against while trying to obtain housing in Rosebud because of his criminal background. In an unrelated instance, he said that he was arrested by KPD on a warrant out of Falls County in 2004, but he was denied his prescription medication and eyeglasses while at the city jail.
KPD admitted that Rumph was arrested in Killeen but “deny that there was any violation of (his) constitutional rights,” according to the department’s answer on Oct. 15, 2004.
KPD then filed its motion to dismiss the Rumph lawsuit on Oct. 18, 2004, and it was granted by Judge Smith on May 19, 2005. Rumph’s appeal was denied a few months later.
One man sued KPD and officers twice in 2000 in separate federal courts.
Tommy Lynn Branch, an inmate at a Beaumont prison, sued KPD, eight officers and two justices of the peace, Bill Cooke and Garland Potvin. The suit, filed on Jan. 31, 2000, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, in Beaumont, was moved to the Western District in Waco on Feb. 14, 2000.
Branch’s complaint was not available in online court records, but it was a federal civil rights accusation.
Branch filed a second lawsuit on March 6, 2000, in the Western District, but he withdrew his second lawsuit and the case was dismissed without prejudice on March 10, 2000.
The earliest case the Herald located was Troy Tuggle v. KPD, which was filed on Nov. 14, 1997, and dismissed on Oct. 6, 1998. Records for this case were not available online, but the judge ordered the case dismissed after several hearings on a KPD motion to dismiss.
The next year, on Aug. 20, 1998, another man, James Lewis, sued the City of Killeen, KPD and several individual officers. The complaint was not available online, but records show that Judge Smith granted the defendant’s motion for summary judgment on Dec. 14, 1998, closing the case.
KPD declined to comment on any of the cases.
