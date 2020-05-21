The Killeen Police Department is looking to hire jailers, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Applicants must be 18 years old or older and they must have at least a high school diploma or the equivalent.
The job pays between $16.50 and $20.29 an hour with a retirement plan that matches at a 2:1 ratio, paid holiday, vacation and sick leave, as well as dental, vision, medical and life insurance packages.
Those interested can apply online at www.killeenpd.com, call 254-200-7933 or send an email to wlopez@killeentexas.gov.
