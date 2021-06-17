The Killeen Police Department heard from residents Thursday night during its second “Community Conversation” at a local middle school.
The 90-minute forum, which started at 6 p.m., took place at Live Oak Ridge Middle School on Robinett Road in western Killeen. Close to 20 people were in attendance at the event.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and other members of the department were present for the program. Officers from the detectives unit, criminal prevention unit, recruiting and many others discussed the in and outs of their departments and how the community can utilize them.
The floor was also open for residents to share any concerns they might have within their own neighborhoods, or with current issues concerning policing.
The message was much like the first forum held back in May at the Potter’s House Christian Fellowship Church in Killeen, located in District 1.
Previously, Kimble said the goal of the conversations were to create a line of communication between the department and residents, and for the department to be transparent.
“We base ourselves on ‘relationship policing,’”Kimble said. “If we don’t have great partners at Killeen Independent School District, if we don’t have great partners with the county commissioners, or the community, it becomes a very difficult job.”
Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue spoke for a few minutes to share statistics about the reduction of crime in Killeen. The numbers he shared were promising.
“Someone in the media reported ‘crime in Killeen is going up,’” Donohue said. “We are the safest in three years.”
Donohue gave a rundown of some of the statistics the department is most proud of. He said burglary of habitations is down 15% this year, there’s a 48% decrease in motor vehicle burglaries and a 56% decrease in criminal homicides. Overall, Donohue said, crime in Killeen is down 22%. Kimble said the biggest contributor to the lower crime percentage is a decrease in property thefts.
Later in the evening, the department opened up the forum for community discussion led by Kimble. Most residents had questions regarding safety within their neighborhoods.
One resident asked Kimble if the police are equipped to handle mental health crises. The resident asked if the department planned to instate mental health counselors.
Kimble said discussions have been held between the department and KISD, and their could be a possible resolution to have some sort of resource for children.
Another resident addressed safety concerns with street lights, and provided an email address to residents so that they may contact someone if they notice a street light is not functioning correctly, or recommend one be installed. Residents may contact mhossai@killeentexas.gov with the address and location where they wish to have a light corrected or installed.
The Killeen Police Department said it will be hosting several more forums in different locations around the city in order to reach residents in each district. Killeen is divided into four districts. Thursday night’s forum was held in District 4.
