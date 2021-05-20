Killeen residents had the opportunity Thursday night to talk with representatives of the police department about issues and concerns they have about the community.
People gathered at Potter’s House Church on Thursday for a ‘community conversation’ hosted by the Killeen Police Department. About 45-50 people were in attendance.
Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble said the main goal of the conversation is to form a line of communication between law enforcement and the community.
“We just want to have a conversation with the community about how we’re doing things as a department so we don’t have any blind spots,” Kimble said earlier this week.
Law enforcement officials discussed different parts of the department, including the criminal investigation unit, the patrol division and crime prevention. Officials clarified to the public what exactly those departments do.
“One thing we looked at was transparency. We have nothing to hide. What we do is not a secret,” Kimble said.
Among other agenda items was crime prevention and how the community can take steps to prevent crime in their own neighborhoods.
“Crime is not a police department problem,” Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue said, “Crime is a community problem. The police department is part of the solution.”
“There’s some reform issues we’ve put forth. No-knock warrants are out there and some things that are going on nationally,” Kimble said. “We know that any relationship starts with conversation, so we want to have open, honest dialogue.”
Kimble also addressed some of the national issues that had occurred between law enforcement and the public.
“We put out a reform package and the line of things happening nationally,” Kimble said, “We sat down and talked about chokeholds. The KPD never allowed chokeholds in our department.”
Kimble said the department also took a look at no-knock warrants, which were just banned by the City Council last month.
“We looked at the results of those search warrants and found a lot of us were involved in no-knock warrants,” Kimble said, “We looked at those results and looked at the injury and deaths. Was it really worth it?”
Some Killeen residents expressed how some of the crime issues they were concerned about could be addressed. One resident emphasized the importance of leading by example.
“I’m a bus driver for KISD and people don’t respect bus drivers,” the resident said. “Some people blow right through my lights and sign, including police officers.”
Another resident said communication is absolutely essential.
“A line of communication is the most important thing,” the resident said.
Sam Guthrie of the Preventable Crimes Unit shared how the public can prevent vehicle thefts. He told people to take their keys out of their cars and never leave a gun in their vehicle.
The last public forum with the police and public was held two years ago at Grace Christian Center. Usually, Kimble said, the department holds two large forums a year, but the coronavirus had taken the event off the table in 2020. The department resorted to virtual events, which became the way of many amid the pandemic.
“We did the ‘Virtual Coffee with a Cop,’ It was okay. It was fine, but it still wasn’t face-to-face,” Kimble said.
The department plans to hold several more conversations this year, in hopes it can reach more people at different times.
“We’re going to spread them around the city, so it may be smaller venues,” Kimble said, “Instead of doing two larger ones, we’re going to do five smaller ones.”
