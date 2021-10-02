The Killeen Police Department hosted its first Community Walk Against Domestic Violence at Lions Club Park on Saturday.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble and City Council members joined community members for the inaugural event.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Segarra read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the city.
“On behalf of the city, I just want to thank you all for coming out here and supporting this great event,” Segarra said.
Segarra said that a report conducted by a community police forum stated that 78% of the city’s violent crimes were domestic violence.
“That is a lot of the crime that happens here, and it is shocking, but I’m glad that we’re making everybody aware,” Segarra said.
Kimberly Isett, the crime victim liaison with KPD, said the walk was to raise awareness about domestic violence.
“It’s also to show support to the victims and survivors of survivors of domestic violence in our community,” Isett said.
Isett said the event included a 1-mile educational walk lined with information and statistics on domestic violence and four stopping points.
“One is going to have actual domestic violence 911 calls playing, there’s going to be another table set up for what to do with pets in a situation where you have to leave your home, another table for kids because they are definitely affected in all domestic violence (cases), and then another one explaining more about demographics,” Isett said.
Isett said domestic violence cases in Killeen have increased during the COVID pandemic.
“Sometimes, especially with the quarantine, being home is not actually safe for some people,” Isett said. “So, that’s why it’s really important that we brought these vendors out, these community partners, and all the resources that anybody could need.”
Kimble said the idea for the event began months ago while trying to find a way to do something for the community and bring awareness to domestic violence.
“Our (statistics) came out recently, assaults are up in the community, and a majority of them are domestic violence,” Kimble said. So, bringing awareness is one way to stop that.”
Kimble provided some statistics on domestic violence.
“Children exposed to domestic violence at home are 15 times more likely to be physically or sexually assaulted than the national average, boys who witness domestic violence are twice as likely to abuse their own partners and children, and one in 10 high school students have experienced physical violence from a dating partner,” Kimble said. “The Texas Council on Family Violence estimates that one in three Texans will be a domestic violence victim during their lifetime.”
Kimble said people should walk in the shoes of a domestic violence victim before criticizing them for not leaving.
“You’ll see some staff members up here in alternative footwear today, starting with me.”
KPD’s Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart, Commander Antonia McDaniel, Commander Robert Rush, and several other staff members wore women’s footwear during the event.
“This represents the different feet, whether you’re male or female, or you’re a domestic violence victim,” Kimble said. “It represents everybody.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb said the event was supporting a great cause.
“Love doesn’t hurt,” Cobb said. “There are many places that you can seek help.”
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said the event was taking a stand against domestic violence.
“No one should be abused, regardless of the circumstances,” Nash-King said. “Domestic violence is not OK, and the resources that are available, please take advantage of that.”
Area resident Sonia Alvarado felt the event was an excellent opportunity to bring awareness to the community.
“It’s important to bring awareness to the community because I learned about different resources available to domestic abuse victims,” Alvarado said.
In addition to KPD, other resources present at the event were the Killeen Fire Department, Families in Crisis, Aware Central Texas, Fort Hood’s Victim Advocacy Program, Northside Baptist Church, and other community resources.
