The Killeen Police Department has named its Employee of the Month for September.
KPD’s Police Training Administrator Stephanie Cameron was named the top employee for September, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page this week.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble thanked Cameron for her hard work, especially during the challenges the department faced in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As COVID declined, training opportunities started to open up, Stephanie went out of her way to ensure that our employees training requests were completed before the end of the budget year. She demonstrated teamwork, professionalism and dedicated service. Thank you Stephanie for your hard work and dedication,” Kimble said in the Facebook post.
Cameron has worked for KPD for 11 years, according to KPD’s public information officer Ofelia Miramontez.
