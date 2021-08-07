Saturday was not a good day to have a sports car.
At least seven Killeen police cars were spotted on I-14 today, between W.S. Young Drive and Trimmier Road in Killeen around 11:30 a.m.
Drivers were pulled over left and right, as officers would pull out of the access ramp that they had been stacked in.
The Herald is currently awaiting comment from the Killeen Police Department regarding the nature of the operation and how successful it has been compared to previous years.
Police have not said how long the traffic enforcement operation will last.
(2) comments
And this is why you should always carry a box of fresh donuts with you!
[beam][beam][beam]
