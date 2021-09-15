Red and blue flashing lights behind a driver usually mean to make way, or in a worse-case scenario, pull over. This could be a moment of shock or panic. So what exactly do you do when you’re being pulled over?
The Killeen Police Department broke down exactly what a driver should do in the event a law enforcement officer does just that.
KPD gave the public a few pointers in a Facebook post published Tuesday, labeled as a #TuesdayTrafficTips.
The department gave several of the following tips on what to do if an officer pulls you over:
- Look for a safe spot to pull over.
- Slow down and activate your flasher.
- Remain calm and roll down your driver’s side window.
- Place the car in park and turn off your ignition.
- Wait for instruction from the officer.
The Facebook post had dozens of comments and shares by Wednesday morning.
Users chimed in on the post with some of their own tips and experiences. One gave a few of his own pointers drivers could live by in certain situations, such as what to do if you have a firearm in the car.
“Keep your hands on the steering wheel, if you have a firearm, tell the officer,” the user said. “Don’t say more than what you have to by law.”
“Have a camera recording. Try to pull over in a public space with bystanders,” another user said.
The next time those lights go flashing, keep these few pieces of advice in mind to get through a traffic stop as smoothly as possible.
