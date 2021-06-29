Officers from the Killeen Police Department are gearing up for a three-day camping trip with young boys from the Killeen area.
Detective Devin Hill of the Killeen Police Department and Partnerships Coordinator of the Boys and Girls Club Tyler Curtis will take roughly 60 young boys from Killeen to Parrie Haynes Ranch on Gann Branch Road for three days of camping at their “Boys 2 Men” camping event, according to a flyer on the KPD Facebook page. The camp runs from July 27 to July 29.
There, Hill and Curtis will teach campers fishing skills, archery, first aid and many more activities. There are currently 60 slots available for boys in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.
Those interested can contact Curtis or Hill at either tcurtis@bgctx.org or dhill@killeentexas.gov Registration is $10.
