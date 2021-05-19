The Killeen Police Department will be hosting a public ‘community conversation’ Thursday evening at a local church.
The public is welcomed to attend to share any questions, concerns and expectations that they have regarding the police department.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said the main goal of the conversation is to form a line of communication between law enforcement and the community.
“We just want to have a conversation with the community about how we’re doing things as a department so we don’t have any blind spots,” Kimble said Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials will introduce new district lieutenants and discuss policing issues happening locally and nationally.
“There’s some reform issues we’ve put forth. No-knock warrants are out there and some things that are going on nationally,” Kimble said. “We know that any relationship starts with conversation, so we want to have open honest dialogue.”
The last public forum with the police and public was held two years ago at Grace Christian Center. Usually, Kimble said the department holds two large forums a year, but the coronavirus had taken the event off the table in 2020. The department resorted to virtual events amid the pandemic.
“We did the ‘Virtual Coffee with a Cop,’ It was OK. It was fine, but it still wasn’t face-to-face,” the police chief said.
The department plans to hold several more conversations this year, in hopes it can reach more people at different times.
“We’re going to spread them around the city, so it may be smaller venues,” Kimble said, “Instead of doing two larger ones, we’re going to do five smaller ones.”
Kimble also said he hopes the event will clear some air between residents and law enforcement regarding some local and national happenings with police and the public.
“With the explosion of social media, there’s been a lot of rumors, misconceptions, innuendos,” Kimble said, “Let’s straighten some of those things out. That way, people can hear it from us directly without having to go through the internet or some kind of filter.”
The open forum will be held at Potter’s House, 420 E Ave. C, in Killeen from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the event, contact the police department’s public affairs office at 254-501-8807.
