The Killeen Police Department will be hosting its second “community conversation” Thursday evening in hopes of furthering a better communication line between the residents of the city, and law enforcement.
The forum will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Live Oak Ridge Middle School on Robinett Road.
The event will give residents the chance to express concerns or ask any questions they may have regarding their community.
It will also provide a gateway for the police department to become and to continue to be transparent with their actions, intentions and how they carry out their policies.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said previously that the objective of the forum was to be open with the community about how the police department conducts itself, how they are addressing policing issues and most importantly how they can keep a clear line of communication with residents.
The last community conversation was held last month at Potter’s House Church on East Avenue C.
Killeen residents came with numerous questions regarding traffic, safety and got the opportunity to meet different members of the department.
The department plans to hold several more conversations this year, in hopes it can reach more people at different times.
