KPD New unit.jpg

 Killeen Police in the new Community Engagement Unit pose for a photo in downtown Killeen.

 Courtesy

The Killeen Police Department recently created a “Community Engagement Unit,” or CEU, and stationed the team in downtown Killeen to establish a strong and welcoming presence in one of the city’s most prominent locations, according to a city news release on Tuesday.

“The six-member unit was created to build long-lasting relationships by providing reassurance, open communication, and engaging directly with citizens in an area as unique as downtown,” the release said.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.