The Killeen Police Department recently created a “Community Engagement Unit,” or CEU, and stationed the team in downtown Killeen to establish a strong and welcoming presence in one of the city’s most prominent locations, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
“The six-member unit was created to build long-lasting relationships by providing reassurance, open communication, and engaging directly with citizens in an area as unique as downtown,” the release said.
“The CEU is assigned to the patrol support division and will primarily provide direct connection to the downtown community by providing police presence, addressing problems in the downtown area, and engaging in other downtown community activities.”
According to the release, the police unit will collaborate with a variety of community groups to meet a wide range of community needs, including community engagement programs, training on safety and crime prevention, and other community services.
“Citizens will especially see them at the downtown events hosted by the City of Killeen,” the release said.
The unit is under the patrol support division supervised by Lt. Frank Plowick. Its officers are Sgt. Angela Mathews, Officers Derrick Burleson, Ovidio Correa-Rodriguez, Kiva Woodard, Mike Lawrence and Homeless Outreach Team Officer, Evan Crouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.