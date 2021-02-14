The Killeen Police Department posted this update on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
*** AFTERNOON UPDATE ***
MANY ROADWAYS EFFECTED AND STILL FROZEN.
PD is out assisting on numerous crashes.
Several major roads in the city have been retreated with sand. City services continue to work on the situation.
Hazards from the continuing icy roads and weather WILL BE ONGOING.
Please remain at home if you are able.
*** UPDATE ***
City Services are out attempting to sand roadways. This is a lengthy process.
All roads in the city are icy, most are still impassable at the moment.
We will keep you updated.
PLEASE STAY OFF OF THE ROADWAY.
*** WEATHER ALERT ***
Please stay off of the roads if possible. Most roads in the city are iced over due to the weather over night. Multiple vehicles are currently disabled and stuck due to weather conditions.
This situation is not isolated to one area of town at the moment. Be safe and warm Killeen.
