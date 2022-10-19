An amended purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise would allow the city to acquire more stun guns and equip additional Killeen police officers with what is supposed to be a non-deadly weapon.

“The Killeen Police Department has purchased TASER Electronic Control Weapons (ECWs) from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for several years,” according to a city staff report. “Starting in fiscal year 2021-2022, the city entered into a (10-year) purchase agreement with Axon for TASER devices, accessories, instructor training, and virtual reality (VR) training equipment.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.