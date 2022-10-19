An amended purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise would allow the city to acquire more stun guns and equip additional Killeen police officers with what is supposed to be a non-deadly weapon.
“The Killeen Police Department has purchased TASER Electronic Control Weapons (ECWs) from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for several years,” according to a city staff report. “Starting in fiscal year 2021-2022, the city entered into a (10-year) purchase agreement with Axon for TASER devices, accessories, instructor training, and virtual reality (VR) training equipment.”
The original purchase plan from 2021 called for annual payments of $170,000 “to outfit almost all officers assigned to uniformed duty positions with this force option, as well as some officers assigned to plain-clothes positions based on case-by-case justification,” the staff report shows. “That original plan would also allow for some devices to be available in the city jail.”
With nine years left in the agreement, the annual payment increases to $235,024.90 for the Taser 7 model, replacing the X26P model used in the January 2021 death of Patrick Warren Sr.
The agreement was included in the consent agenda in the workshop on Tuesday, meaning it is expected to be part of the consent agenda during the City Council meeting next week. Unless consent agenda items are pulled for individual consideration by at least one council member, they are approved with an up or down vote by the entire council.
“During fiscal year 2021-2022, the implementation plan was revised, with a new goal of outfitting all sworn employees at or below the rank of commander with this less-than-lethal force option, as well as all jailers assigned to the city jail,” according to the staff report. “This revised plan would allow all employees who might reasonably need such a tool to have it readily available. It would also simplify accountability of equipment and tracking TASER deployment by employee.”
According to the city, Axon is a member of the TASB BuyBoard purchasing cooperative.
“There are no viable competing products with the TASER and this agreement specifically is only available directly from Axon Enterprise, Inc.”
In the staff report, officials said that the weapons are “essential ... for uniformed police officers employees, including those assigned to the city jail. They allow for a vetted less lethal force option to control and subdue violent subjects and help mitigate the risk of injury both to the subject and department employees.”
History of taser problems
The stun gun model used at the time by Killeen police became the subject of national scrutiny after a 2019 American Public Media Reports analysis found police in major U.S. cities rate the guns as ineffective, the Herald reported in January 2021.
“In more than 250 cases over three years, a Taser failed to subdue someone who was then shot and killed by police,” wrote Curtis Gilbert in his 2019 APM Reports analysis of police department Taser data.
On Jan. 10, 2021, Warren, 52, an unarmed Black Killeen man, was shot and killed in his front yard after Officer Reynaldo Contreras, responding to the Warren family’s call for psychiatric help, was unable to subdue Warren with his stun gun. Warren was taken by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he died.
A press release issued by the Killeen Police Department shortly after the incident earlier that month called Contreras’ stun gun “ineffective.”
Contreras was using the KPD-issued X26P Taser — the same stun gun used by more than 400,000 American officers, according to Axon.
National outrage
In the wake of Warren’s death, the family and others have called for criminal charges to be filed against Contreras as the shooting sparked national outrage. Body-cam video footage shows what appears to be an emotionally distressed Warren exiting his house in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue growling and yelling what sounds like, “Take it by faith,” as he waves his arms while approaching Contreras.
As Contreras backs away from Warren, he loudly instructs him to “get down on the ground. You’re going to get Tased. You’re going to get Tased,” according to his body-cam footage.
Warren yelled again, “Take it by faith,” as he continued to advance toward the officer, at which point Contreras fired his Taser. Warren can be seen on the footage falling forward and rolling on the ground as the Taser releases an electrical shock to his body.
Police Chief Charles Kimble described what happened next as “abnormal” at a press conference in January 2021. Video footage shows what appears to be Warren removing the two electrically-charged Taser prongs from his torso and standing back up before advancing towards Contreras a final time. The interaction happened quickly. Fifteen seconds transpired between when Contreras first deployed his Taser on Warren and when he fired the fatal three shots from his firearm.
Kimble said the stun gun appeared to be working normally, but that Warren’s reaction to it was not normal.
“From all indication, that Taser was working as prescribed,” he said. “I have been Tased before. I’ve seen people get Tased, and that is not a normal reaction. People go down. Mr. Warren went down. I think what you saw was abnormal. I personally have never seen someone get Tased, get up and rip the Taser out of their body, and I’ll add that there is probably 400 years of police work in this room and I think we would be challenged to come up with a handful of people that have ever done that.”
What Kimble described is a problem other American officers have faced, according to the 2019 APM Reports analysis.
‘Defining ineffectiveness’
“Every police department has its own way of tracking and defining effectiveness,” Gilbert reported. “But no matter what methodology they used, none of the departments had the kind of success rates Axon has claimed.”
According to the APM analysis, cops in three major cities — New York, Los Angeles, and Houston — reported their Tasers are not as effective as the X2 and X26P models.
The full 2019 APM Reports analysis and methodology is at https://bit.ly/35WNJVQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.