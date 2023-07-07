Three dogs are dead in Killeen after police reportedly shot them after they were said to have attacked two residents Tuesday and Wednesday.
The first dog attack reportedly happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Jakespoon Drive and Ida Drive, police said in a news release.
Police said residents had reported two aggressive dogs chasing people in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they said they saw two dogs barking and lunging at two adult males. Nearby residents said one of the dogs had attacked an elderly man earlier.
After offering the dogs water in an attempt to lure the dogs away from the men, officers said the dogs charged them.
One of the officers pulled out his duty weapon and shot and killed the two dogs, police said.
On Wednesday, around 5:15 p.m., officers went to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue in reference to an animal attack call.
When officers arrived, medics were on scene treating a male lying on the floor of the residence.
A person who witnessed the attack told police that two dogs pulled the male off of his bike and were biting him. Police said other witnesses attempted to assist but the dogs turned their aggression towards them.
“Several witnesses reported that the dogs were randomly charging at pedestrians who were walking in the area,” police said in the release. “The two dogs returned to their residence several times but continued charging at people.”
When medics and police officers were putting the male into the ambulance, one of the dogs left its house and started charging towards them, police said.
Two officers shot at and killed the dog, police said.
The male was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition and subsequently taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he remains in critical condition, according to police.
The second dog was taken into custody by Killeen Animal Control.
Police contacted the owners of the dogs involved in both attacks, and the city’s Animal Control is investigating both incidents, police said.
Police did not say what breeds the dogs in either incident were.
