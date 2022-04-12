Killeen police retrieved a stolen vehicle on Sunday, hours after it went missing from a local business.
The Killeen Police Department was called about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and was told that a privately owned vehicle was stolen from a business on the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street, KPD Commander Ronnie Supak said.
Around three hours later, at 11:30 a.m., a patrolling KPD officer noticed the vehicle parked at a residence on the 1200 block of Stephen Street.
KPD investigated and was able to return the stolen vehicle to its owner, and made one arrest at the house on Stephen Street on an unrelated drug charge, Supak said.
He said Monday that charges are pending on the stolen vehicle case.
