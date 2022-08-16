The city of Killeen is partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the public is invited to help.
According to a news release, the event features a friendly competition for donations between “boots and badges,” referring to the city’s fire and police departments. The event will be held at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
