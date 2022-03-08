A 15-year-old girl, a Killeen High School student, died when she was hit by a train in north Killeen after school on Tuesday, police said.
Described by a witness as horrific, the accident happened just past 4:30 p.m. near 38th Street and Killeen High School.
“The scene is very active right now,” Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said from the scene at about 5 p.m.
Police temporally closed 38th Street and diverted traffic from Water Street to Atkinson Avenue. All traffic on Twin Creek Road was also blocked by the stopped BNSF train.
Armando Menchaca had just picked up his daughter from a late release at Killeen High School when he said he saw the accident happen from his vehicle.
He said he saw the student attempt to jump over the train tracks as the freight train was approaching, but she didn’t make it across in time.
“It was pretty horrific,” said Menchaca, whose family was in the vehicle with him at the time.
Menchaca called 9-1-1 and ran to the girl to render aid, but she had no pulse and her injuries were severe, he said.
Killeen ISD issued a statement shortly after the accident.
The statement, in full, read:
“It is with great sadness that we report a Killeen High School student was involved in a tragic accident after school involving a train. We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends.
“We wanted to let you know of this tragedy and share factual details as we are permitted by police and the student’s family. It is easy to get caught up in rumors at a time like this. We will only share details we know to be true and we ask that you do the same, for the sake of the family.
“Students and staff may react to this tragedy in different ways, expressing their feelings in response to the loss of one of our school community members, some more intensely than others. Crisis counselors will be available to provide support for students and will remain on campus as long as they are needed.
“We encourage you to also talk with your child as it is important for students to express their feelings to trusted adults and loved ones. Traumatic events such as the sudden loss of a friend or peer can trigger emotional responses that may require additional counseling support.
“Please also know that our primary concern is for our students. Counselors will be on-hand tomorrow and for the remainder of the week for any student who needs help dealing with this event.
“Thank you for your support as we deal with this tragedy.”
This is the second pedestrian-train fatality accident in Killeen this year. On Feb. 17, a woman died when he was hit by a BNSF train near the crossing at 10th Street.
