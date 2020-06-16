Killeen police have identified the man killed Sunday morning as 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Alibarnett, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.
Alibarnett was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a shots fired call around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
When police arrived, Alibarnett was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas after making the death pronouncement.
Police are calling the case a “homicide,” but have not specified if they are investigating it as a criminal homicide. No arrests have been announced.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.