The Killeen Police Department released the name of the man found dead in Nolan Creek on Friday. The man who died is 22-year-old Isaiah Jose Lozada, KPD said in a news release.
Lozada was found shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Avenue K in Killeen “upon the bank” in Nolan Creek.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Lozada dead at 4:55 p.m. Friday.
The results of Lozada’s autopsy are still pending, KPD Cmdr. Ronnie Supak said in the release.
