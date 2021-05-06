The man who died in a fatal shooting at a Killeen nightclub early Sunday morning is 28-year-old Michael Dequan Sanders.
Killeen police are still investigating the homicide that occurred around 3:10 a.m. Sunday at Club Legends, 308 S. Second St.
That morning, police were dispatched to the club for a call of a shooting victim.
Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.
Sanders succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:16 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
This is the fourth criminal homicide in the city of Killeen this year.
There were a total of 31 homicides in Killeen in 2020, although not all were criminal.
Anyone with information about the homicide should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can also be made on mobile devices via the P3Tips app.
