The Killeen Police Department said it is looking for a person of interest in the investigation of a death that occurred Nov. 2, 2019.
The department is looking to speak to Benny San Nicolas about the death of a 33-year-old person, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Maikol Abdiel Colon was found dead in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colon was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 after a passersby reported an unresponsive male lying on the ground.
The department said anyone with information about the November death or knows where San Nicolas is, can call Detective Tramaine Jenkins at 254-200-7958, Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The P3 Tips app can be downloaded on IOS and Android phones.
KPD posted the notice to its Facebook page late Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.