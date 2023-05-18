A 46-year-old male is dead from a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Shortly before 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in reference to a crash. According to the release, when officers arrived they located a silver car and a pickup truck, both with major damage.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 4-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on SH-195 when a white Chevy pickup truck with trailer traveling northbound in the inside lane, struck the Toyota in the rear. The driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth Central Texas in critical condition. The driver of the Chevy was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries,” the release said.
The release states that the driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9:08 a.m. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
KPD is continuing to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.