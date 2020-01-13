Staff report
Killeen police are investigating a weekend incident in which a Killeen police officer discharged his weapon during a confrontation with a suspect.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel located at 1708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in reference to a criminal trespass, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they were advised the male suspect fled on foot eastbound. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was located on Terrace Drive, the release stated.
During the confrontation, the officer gave several commands to the suspect, when the officer discharged his firearm.
The suspect was detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail, the release stated.
The department will conduct two separate investigations of this incident: one by the Criminal Investigation Division and another by the Internal Affairs Unit, the release stated.
According to standard procedures, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigations.
