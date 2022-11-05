A 47-year-old man died Friday night after police said he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along Florence Road in Killeen, according to a news release.
In its initial investigation, police determined the bicycle, ridden by Claborn Joiner, was going southbound on Florence Road on the northbound shoulder. Police said in the news release that Joiner “suddenly turned and entered the roadway in front of” a white Lincoln MKZ, a sedan, that was traveling northbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.