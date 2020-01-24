The Killeen Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred late Friday afternoon at the First Texas Bank, 2200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
According to KPD's Facebook page, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit need help identifying a female suspect described as a black female, approximately 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 140-150 pounds and approximately 25-30 years old.
She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with dark colored leggings.
Call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the police department at 254-501-8800 with any information about this robbery.
