ACCIDENT

Nearly 24 hours after being hit by a vehicle on Elms Road in Killeen, a 23-year-old woman died, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

Police said the woman, identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis, died Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. She was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

