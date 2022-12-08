Nearly 24 hours after being hit by a vehicle on Elms Road in Killeen, a 23-year-old woman died, police said in a news release Thursday evening.
Police said the woman, identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis, died Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. She was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Mathis was hit around 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Elms Road, according to police.
Police said in the release that the preliminary investigation revealed that Mathis was crossing northbound on Elms Road when a black Lexus traveling eastbound merged into the turning lane to make a left turn onto Florence Road and hit her.
Mathis was initially taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood before being transported to Scott & White in Temple, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
