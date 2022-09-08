Michael Mainet Alice

Michael Mainet Alice

 Courtesy Photo

A 9-year-old Killeen girl is recovering after being shot through a wall, police said Thursday. The shooting reportedly occurred Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen officers were called to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights for reports of the girl having been shot in the foot. The child was subsequently transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, according to police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.