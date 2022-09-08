A 9-year-old Killeen girl is recovering after being shot through a wall, police said Thursday. The shooting reportedly occurred Tuesday.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen officers were called to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights for reports of the girl having been shot in the foot. The child was subsequently transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, according to police.
“Through the investigation, it revealed that the child’s mother and the suspect were involved in a domestic altercation at their residence located in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle,” police said in a news release. “During the altercation the suspect displayed a handgun and discharged it towards the wall, striking the child that was in a room connected to that wall.”
The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice, was arrested without incident and taken to the Killeen City Jail, police said. According to KPD, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned complaints for two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of tampering with evidence.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Alice, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.