Two area residents — a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old female — were both airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Thursday evening after being shot, police confirmed.
The male is in critical condition, and the female is in stable condition, Killeen police released Friday.
Killeen police responded at 7:03 p.m. to the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in reference to a shooting. The two victims sustained gunshot wounds.
“Preliminary investigation indicated the two victims were traveling in a vehicle northbound in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street. A black sedan pulled next to the victims and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle turned east on Hallmark Ave. and the victim continued north,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information of the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be left on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
The incident is still under investigation.
