Killeen detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.
The Killeen Police Department said officers were called to the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in response to a dead 4-year-old boy, according to a news release Friday.
"Officers were notified that the 4-year-old male was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Dr. in Killeen with medical issues," the release stated.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the child dead at 2:15 p.m. Thursday and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.
Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released at this time, police said.
"Detectives are actively investigating this death and there is no additional information at this time," KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said in the release.
This is a very troubling report.
RIP little man, may God have mercy on your little soul. [angry][blink][crying][crying]
