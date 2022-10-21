BREAKING NEWS Graphic

Killeen detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The Killeen Police Department said officers were called to the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in response to a dead 4-year-old boy, according to a news release Friday.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

This is a very troubling report.

...

...

RIP little man, may God have mercy on your little soul. [angry][blink][crying][crying]

