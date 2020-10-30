Killeen police are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting of a man who was driving in south-central Killeen.
Around 3:15 p.m., a 911 call was received in reference to a shooting victim who was traveling in a vehicle eastbound on I-14.
Dispatchers advised officers that the victim arrived at Seton Medical Center in Harkr Heights with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Officers were told that the victim was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown person in a white vehicle fired a gunshot toward the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Florence Road and Elms Road in Killeen.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
