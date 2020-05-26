Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a pair of shootings from the holiday weekend, and no arrests have been made in either case, police said on Tuesday.
On Friday, around 11:25 p.m., police went to the 4100 block of Terri Linn Drive in west Killeen for a shots fired call.
Police observed shell casings in the roadway and were told that a person went to AdventHealth Central Texas with gunshot wounds, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The person was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not specify the person’s gender.
In an unrelated incident on Sunday, around 6 p.m., Killeen police went to the Mickey’s Convenience Food Store in the 3000 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in reference to a shots fired disturbance.
Police observed shell casings in the parking lot, and police were told that a person went to AdventHealth Central Texas with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Miramontez said.
