Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway.
Omarion Desmond Brown, 16, was reported as a runaway by family members on Monday, and was last seen in mid-February at his residence in Killeen, according to a post on the Killeen Police Department Facebook page.
The department has received information that he is staying in the Temple area. The department reminds residents that harboring a runaway is against the law.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
