Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old male.
According to a new release Saturday, officers dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd Street in Killeen in reference to a welfare concern encountered a deceased male upon arrival.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 3:42 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time.
Staff Report
