Killeen police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of breaking into vehicles and taking property earlier this month.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Becker Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 7, the department said on its Facebook page.
The suspect is described as a slender white male with tattoos down his right arm and wearing his hat sideways.
Anyone with information can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be provided on the P3Tips app for all mobile devices.
