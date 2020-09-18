Killeen police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who was accused of breaking into a residence and taking property Wednesday.
The burglary happened around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Elk Ridge Court, the department said on its Facebook page.
The man is described as a thinly built black male with a bald head, thin beard and mustache.
Anyone with information can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be provided on the P3Tips app for all mobile devices.
