Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 10:21 am
Killeen police are asking the public’s help in finding a local homeless man who was reported as missing.
Craig Alan Higgins, 63, last spoke with his family about six months ago, the Killeen Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
“Higgins is homeless and is known to stay in different local hotels from time to time,” according to KPD.
Higgins is described as a 5-foot-10 bald, white man, weighing 200 to 225 pounds with blue eyes.
Police said they don’t know the clothing Higgins was last seen wearing
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Higgins should call KPD at 254-501-8800.
